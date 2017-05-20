According to the Quran and Hadiths, Muslim men strictly forbidden to shake hands with non-Musim women. The King must be a special Muslim? pic.twitter.com/OKNI2wF85v — Blazing Fury (@FuryBlazing) May 20, 2017

Notice no bowing.

No head covering and King Salman shaking her hand.

Some Muslims seeing the King flipped out because oh no, he shouldn’t be shaking hands with woman! But King Salman has done that with female foreign dignitaries and world leaders in the past.

That is a sign of respect, essentially giving her the credibility of a man.

What we didn’t see?

Any of this.