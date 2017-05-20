Video and audio nails Erdogan dead to rights.

Via Daily Caller:

Audiovisual analysis of footage recorded at the Turkish embassy on Tuesday sheds light on the verbal commands given by Turkey’s president prior to his bodyguards’ attack on a group of Kurdish protesters.

A professional sound editor named Salih Ferad conducted the analysis on behalf of The Daily Caller.

Using noise reduction and volume enhancement techniques, Ferad determined that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail shouted out the phrases “he says attack” and “come, come, come” as they charged the protesters.

The battle cries came just after Erdogan appeared to relay orders to his personal bodyguard while sitting in the back of a black Mercedes Benz outside of the embassy.

