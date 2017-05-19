Jeb needs to take a walk in the woods.

Via The Hill:

Former GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush suggested Friday that his predictions on the campaign trail that President Trump would bring “chaos” to the White House had been validated.

“When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president,” Bush said at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, according to CNN.

“Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now,” he added.

Bush, a former Florida governor, fought bitterly on the 2016 campaign trail with Trump, labeling the real estate mogul a “chaos candidate” and arguing he would make a “chaos president.”

Bush, who was considered in the early days of the GOP race to be a favorite, ended his bid for the Republican nomination after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary in February 2016.

Keep reading…