Via Chicago Tribune:

An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 17-year-old robbery suspect at an Englewood hair salon Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The boy, Rashad Wells, of the 6900 block of South Harvard Avenue, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Two people entered Marquita’s Hair Salon, at 132 W. 69th St., around 1:40 p.m. and announced a robbery, police said.

The female off-duty deputy shot one of the robbers and the other one fled, according to Cara Smith, chief policy officer for the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was not harmed, Smith said.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the person shot but would not spell her name for news media said she believed her son had been at school.

“My baby was coming from school. I know he was. I dropped him off this morning. To go to school,” she said.

“So they shot the wrong person?” A TV reporter asked during a brief interview with relatives who asked media to gather after yelling at police.

“I wasn’t here,” she said.[…]

A number of times, television reporters were interrupted in their live shots by relatives who were yelling. The woman who identified herself as the mother said police wouldn’t share information. She had talked with a detective for about 10 minutes within the crime scene, though it was not clear what information the detective provided. After speaking for about a minute to assembled reporters, she declined to answer more questions.

