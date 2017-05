"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩@andersoncooper what? 😲 pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017

Jeffrey Lord is making the point that Donald Trump as President can declassify as he sees fit.

But Anderson Cooper doesn’t find that acceptable.

This is the level of discourse of CNN?