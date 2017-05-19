It’s for the children.
Via KCCI:
A Knoxville School Board member has resigned over a social media post he made about President Donald Trump.
KNIA/KRLS reports that former school board member Mike Helle resigned after posting a message on Facebook suggesting President Trump be assassinated. The quote reads, “Trump (Twitter) needs to be neutralized. Trump needs to take in a show at Ford’s Theater.”
The Knoxville Police Department confirmed they have been in touch with Secret Service agents regarding the comments made by Helle, according to the radio station.
HT: Webb