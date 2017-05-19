Situation under control.
Via ABC 7 News:
A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit.
American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from LAX landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m., where law enforcement officers were requested to meet.
Sources tell ABC News that initial reports are that a man, a foreign national, tried to breach the cockpit door before he was subdued.
The man was taken into custody, and authorities were now analyzing a suspicious item associated with the suspect.
US Pacific Command confirmed that an F-22 fighter aircraft stationed at Hickam AFB were sent to escort the American Airlines airliner to Honolulu.
Suspicious item might have been laptop. Remember how the ISIS threat of bombs in the laptops?
Via Hawaii News Now:
An American Airlines crew and off-duty Honolulu police officer subdued a Turkish man Friday on board a Honolulu-bound flight after he tried to break into the cockpit.
The incident prompted U.S. Pacific Command to scramble two F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard, which escorted the flight from Los Angeles into Honolulu International Airport about 11:35 a.m.
The man was on board AA Flight 31, which departed from Los Angeles International Airport at 8:34 a.m. local time. Sources said at LAX, the man apparently was cited after breaching a secure door. He was assessed and determined to be intoxicated, but was not detained.
Once the Airbus A321 was in the air, the man allegedly tried to break through the cockpit door, multiple sources said.
