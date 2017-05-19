Situation under control.

Via ABC 7 News:

A passenger traveling on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawaii had to be subdued Friday after he allegedly tried to break into the cockpit.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from LAX landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m., where law enforcement officers were requested to meet.

Sources tell ABC News that initial reports are that a man, a foreign national, tried to breach the cockpit door before he was subdued.

The man was taken into custody, and authorities were now analyzing a suspicious item associated with the suspect.

US Pacific Command confirmed that an F-22 fighter aircraft stationed at Hickam AFB were sent to escort the American Airlines airliner to Honolulu.

