Unbelievable.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley apologized on Thursday for issuing a proclamation honoring a man who ambushed and killed a police officer.

The proclamation was approved by a new staffer and has since been retracted, CBS News reported.

The mayor’s office issued a proclamation designating June 1 “Tre Day,” in honor of Trepierre Hummons. Hummons shot and killed Officer Sonny Kim in 2015 before being gunned down by another officer. Police officers described the incident as “suicide by cop.”

