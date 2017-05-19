Lieberman made the deadly mistake of actually agreeing with Republicans on some issues. That makes him ‘too extreme’ for Bernie.

Via Free Beacon:

For Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), former Senate colleague Joe Lieberman is an unacceptable choice to serve as the next FBI director.

Lieberman’s views are too “extreme,” according to Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist.

Lieberman’s name emerged on Thursday as the frontrunner to replace fired FBI Director James Comey. Since then, numerous Democrats, in and out of the Senate, have voiced their opposition to Lieberman. Critics have expressed concern about Lieberman’s lack of federal law enforcement experience, past partisan activity, and possible connections to President Trump through the law firm at which Lieberman currently works.

Now, Sanders has joined the chorus. Tweeting on Friday afternoon, Sanders said that Lieberman failed to meet his bar because he would be “perceived as a political appointee.”

