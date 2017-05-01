Losers, both of them.

Via FreeBeacon:

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin has formally filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner, the New York Post reports.

Abedin brought an Anonymous vs. Anonymous action in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday. She has asked for the court to seal the case.

The filing is uncontested, which means that she does not expect a fight from Weiner over any of their joint assets or custody of their son, Jordan Zain Weiner. They married in 2010.

The filing comes just as Weiner pled guilty on Friday to one charge of sexting with a fifteen-year-old girl.

“I have a sickness but I do not have an excuse,” a tearful former Democratic congressman told the court. Abedin did not appear alongside him in court.

Weiner could face up to ten years in prison, though he is more likely to face between 21 and 27 months. Weiner will register as a sex offender and forfeit his iPhone as part of the deal.

