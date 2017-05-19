Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice…
A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017
Instead of always practicing how she looked to the public, maybe she should have concentrated on having a soul and a real approach, other than “I’m next” so vote for me.
Via Free Beacon:
Hillary Clinton’s former senior advisor Philippe Reines on Friday tweeted out a video of the former first lady practicing how to avoid hugging President Donald Trump during debate prep in late September, 2016.
Reines tweeted a video of his “favorite moment from debate prep,” featuring Hillary Clinton and a Trump stand-in. Clinton was practicing her technique of greeting her opponent before a debate.
