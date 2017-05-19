Yes! This kid should have spent some time in juvenile detention, not becoming a cause celebre, getting gifts and meeting the President. His family tried to milk this for all they could get and thank God they’ve been cut off at the pass.

Via Daily Mail:

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ahmed Mohamed’s father, saying the family will not get a payout from the city of Irving, Texas or the school district for the ‘clock boy’ scandal, DailyMail.com has learned.

On September 14, 2015, 14-year-old Ahmed gained national attention when his high school teacher suspected he brought a bomb to school.

Ahmed was surprised and showed the teacher it was actually a homemade alarm clock. She told the Muslim teen she would keep it behind her desk for the rest of the day.

Later that day, the teacher called the police who arrested Ahmed at MacArthur High School. Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Mohamed, claimed the officers were overly forceful in pulling him from his chair. He says they yanked his arms up and behind his back so far that his right hand touched the back of his neck.

Ahmed was booked, finger printed, interrogated and had his mugshot taken for the offense of a ‘hoax bomb’. The charges were later dropped.

Mohamed filed a Federal lawsuit against the City of Irving, Texas and Irving Independent School District accusing them of violating his son’s civil rights.

Keep reading…