Wow, quite the zing at Hillary. Pretty low rent there, Uncle Joe…

Via NY Post:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Hillary Clinton was “never a great candidate” — but that he was.

“I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate,” Biden said at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, CNN reported.

Despite his blunt assessment of the former Democratic candidate, Biden said Clinton “would have been a really good president.”

Asked if he will seek the presidency in 2020, when he would be almost 78 years old, Biden said: “Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not.”

