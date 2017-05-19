Warning, very graphic:

This was not “he was drunk, weaving and happened to go up on the curb.” This was he made a deliberate, well-executed turn with the full intent of running people down, and then continued for three blocks, got out was screaming and trying to tackle people, until he was taken down.

1 person was killed, at least 22 injured. Given the video, it’s fortunate that more weren’t killed.

The suspect, identified as Richard Rojas of the Bronx, had a prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

He tested negative for alcohol, but drug tests are still pending.

De Blasio said on WYNC that Rojas “had demonstrated mental health issues going back to childhood…that went unaddressed,” according to the killer’s family. “It appears to be intentional in the sense that he was troubled and lashing out,” the mayor said.

Troubled? That’s one way of putting it.