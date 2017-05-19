Carlos Danger will be a registered sex pervert for the rest of his life.

Via NBC-New York:

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty on Friday to one federal count related to “sexting” with minors, the New York Times reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan confirmed Weiner will appear in court at 11 a.m., though it would not confirm the charge or the plea.

The Times reported that Weiner surrendered to the FBI Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors had been weighing whether to file child pornography charges against the disgraced former congressman since last year, sources previously told News 4 New York.

The potential charges stemmed from the sexually charged text messages and Skype conversations he allegedly exchanged with a 15-year-old girl for months last year. The messages were revealed when online news outlet DailyMail.com interviewed the girl last September.

Weiner might avoid prison time as a result of the deal but might also have to register as a sex offender, the paper reported.

