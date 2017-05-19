It seems Erdogan (inside the car) ordered his security detail to beat up protesters in Washington D.C. (v @voanews ) pic.twitter.com/8dIli00xNV

Erdogan is in the car, you can see the security being talked at the car, one nods he and others head toward the protesters, then the brawl erupts.

Via NBC:

Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kiliç was called in to the State Department to meet with U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon hours after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s guards violently entered a crowd of protesters, U.S. officials said Thursday.

“We can confirm that Ambassador Kilic was summoned to the State Department and met with Under Secretary Shannon on Wednesday,” a State Department official told NBC News.

And new video revealed Thursday shows Erdogan — who hours earlier had met with President Donald Trump — watching the fracas from his car outside the Turkish embassy. Before it begins, a guard bends to speak to the Turkish president. That guard talks to another man who then begins the fight.

