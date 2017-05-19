He has a table reserved at Starbucks.

Via Washington Examiner:

“People aren’t voluntarily going to engage in uncomfortable learning unless there’s someplace where they feel safe. It’s as simple as that,” said Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro this week.

Schapiro’s outlook on matters of political correctness is somewhat eclectic — he defends the importance of bringing diverse ideological viewpoints onto campus, but also believes in both safe spaces and microaggressions. In that way, he challenges the notion that people must make a binary, almost partisan choice between both sides of the campus political correctness debate.

But his perspective on safe spaces, while interesting and somewhat novel, is still troubling.

