Cue the usual excuses, turning their lives around, going to school…

Via WISTV:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the help of state and local law enforcement, arrested nearly 100 people across the Charlotte region early Thursday morning as part of a gang take-down operation that spanned the east coast.

The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.

The arrests are the result of a massive FBI investigation into the United Blood Nation.

In all, 83 people face a total of 69 charges handed down in an indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. According to the Department of Justice, this is the largest take-down in North Carolina to date targeting the “Nine Trey Gangsters.”

According to allegations stated in the indictment, beginning by at least 2009 to the present, the 83 charged were leaders and members of the UBN’s Nine Trey Gangsters.

The indictment stated that out of the 83 people charged, 10 are not in custody.

According to the indictment, the defendants engaged in a racketeering conspiracy that included ‘multiple acts involving murder’, robbery, drug trafficking and fraud, among other charges. Court documents said that a number of defendants were also charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft related to financial crimes.

The DOJ said more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed the arrests warrants Thursday morning in Charlotte, Cleveland County and eastern North Carolina. Arrests were also made in Florida, South Carolina, New York and Virginia, according to the indictment.

Keep reading…