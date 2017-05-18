You’re asking socialist/communists to call out the problems caused by socialists/communists. I admire your efforts, but if history is any example, they wouldn’t be bothered until it truly explodes and still wouldn’t tell the whole truth.

Via Free Beacon:

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation is asking major news networks to bring attention to the violent tactics being used by the Socialist regime in Venezuela.

Media attention on Venezuela has been sparse, as the country is on the brink, with a food shortage, an inflation rate as high as 800 percent, and violent crackdowns and the detention of thousands of protesters who oppose President Nicolas Maduro.

Four more people were killed yesterday, adding to the more than 40 dead and 750 injured since protests began in March.

Marion Smith, the executive director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, sent letters to the heads of CBS, NBC, and ABC on Tuesday asking the networks to adequately cover the violence and failures of the socialist country, which he says is closer than ever to becoming a communist regime.

