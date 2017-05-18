Free speech, but only for the left…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic lawmakers joined alt-left protesters who want to ban conservative news websites at a protest outside of the Federal Communications Commission, Thursday.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D. Calif.) told the crowd of protesters and antifa members to “stay woke” in fighting against FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to roll back Obama era net neutrality rules.

Politico Pro reported that four Democrats joined the protest, which included members of the alt-left groups who have targeted Pai and held protests in his neighborhood. Politico did not mention protesters wearing masks and identifying themselves as part of the antifa movement. They held signs advocating to ban news websites such as the Drudge Report and Breitbart.

