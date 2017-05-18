Chaffetz is reportedly fleeing for Fox News. Gowdy would be better.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina is reportedly considering a bid for chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Current House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office before the end of June, according to The Washington Post, leaving his post on the powerful committee open.

In addition to Gowdy, Reps. Dennis Ross of Florida and Steve Russell of Oklahoma have also been floated to fill the role.

“TREY GOWDY, DENNIS ROSS & STEVE RUSSELL are all reaching out to STEERING COMMITTEE members about Oversight gavel, sources tell me,” The Hill’s Scott Wong tweeted Thursday.

