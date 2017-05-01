He rumored to be joining Fox News.

Via Wallstreet Journal:

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Republican leading the House committee responsible for conducting oversight and investigations of the White House, is planning to step down from Congress at the end of June, according to Republican aides and lawmakers familiar with his plans.

Mr. Chaffetz, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced in April that he would not run for re-election and hinted he may step down early to take a job in the private sector. Utah Republican officials said this week that they anticipate him to announce later Thursday that he is leaving at the end of June.

Mr. Chaffetz and his spokeswoman didn’t return requests for comment.

As committee chair, Mr. Chaffetz leads the House panel that investigates waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement in the executive branch. Mr. Chaffetz’s departure casts uncertainty into what is next for the committee’s investigations.

The committee has been looking into whether President Donald Trump may have asked former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey to back off the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn shortly after Mr. Flynn had resigned.

