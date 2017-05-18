How does something this stupid even happen? It’s not like she deceived anyone. No one ever bothered to check…
Via Daily Caller:
City officials in Texas temporarily removed a municipal judge from the bench Wednesday after learning that she never received U.S. citizenship after becoming a legal permanent resident in 2007.
When the city council discovered that her original application to the bench didn’t indicate whether or not she was a citizen, they placed Young Min Burkett, a judge in Corpus Christi, Texas, on unpaid leave.
Despite a city ordinance that requires municipal judges to be U.S. citizens, the South Korea native originally took her job because there wasn’t a question about citizenship status on her application for appointment, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Instead, the application only asked whether the candidate was eligible for legal employment in the state, according to City Councilman Rudy Garza Jr.
“The error was a city error and we don’t feel Judge Burkett was insincere or did anything in her application or interview that led to any dishonesty on her part,” Garza said Wednesday.