The penalty is a year in prison or a $10,000 fine. Since he knows they won’t put him in prison he’s going to get out his checkbook.

Via Daily Caller:

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn will not honor a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena requesting any documents detailing his interactions with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, the Associated Press reports.

Flynn previously refused to turn over the documents to Senate Intelligence Committee prompting the subpoena in the first place. Flynn reportedly had six undisclosed phone calls with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. U.S. officials however told Reuters these calls did not show any evidence of wrongdoing or collusion during the 2016 campaign.

Keep reading…