Injured pedestrian says it was intentional, CBS report says may be accidental.

Via Daily Mail:

A speeding vehicle has struck at least 13 pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square, killing one person. Police have taken a suspect into custody.

The New York Police Department closed off the area after the collisions occurred on on Thursday, just before noon, at the corner of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue.

At least 13 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site, the FDNY confirmed on Twitter. One person was seriously injured.