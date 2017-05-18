And the left thinks Roger Ailes was destroying America?

Colleges across the country are putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in an effort to bring about “menstrual equity” in restrooms.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brown University and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities are just a few colleges who placed menstruation products in their male and gender neutral bathrooms, reports the Chronicle.

The idea is that transgender men, women who transitioned to men, might need tampons because they still have periods.

“That’s become a really popular rallying cry and source of activism on college campuses — the idea that these products should be freely available by the schools that these students attend,” Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, who came up with “menstrual equity” explained. “This problem is eminently solvable, through a lot of avenues, and college-campus organizing is one of them.”

