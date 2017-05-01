Via Washington Examiner:

Roger Ailes, the founding CEO of Fox News, died Thursday morning, according to a statement by his wife on the Drudge Report.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” the statement, attributed to Elizabeth Ailes, said.

“Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

