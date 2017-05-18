State Department should summon the Turkish ambassador, chastise him and expel these guys, once identified.

The State Department is working with Washington, D.C. police and the U.S. Secret Service to identify the bodyguards working for Turkey’s president who beat up protesters outside of the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The melee left at least nine protesters injured and generated intense backlash against Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We will continue to work with our partners at the United States State Department and United States Secret Service to identify and hold all subjects accountable for their involvement in the altercation,” reads a statement from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

The department said that Tuesday’s violence stands “in contrast to the First Amendment rights and principles we work tirelessly to protect each and every day.”

