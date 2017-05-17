Good legal breakdown of why not, even assuming he said it.

Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times’ bombshell story alleging President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn reintroduced a Watergate-era word to the political lexicon: obstruction of justice.

Some Trump critics, including congressional Democrats, claimed Trump’s alleged statements constitute obstruction of justice — one of the articles of impeachment brought against President Richard Nixon.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump allegedly said to Comey. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said lawmakers were parsing the exact meaning of federal obstruction laws in the aftermath of the story.

Keep reading…