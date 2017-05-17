Love it.
Via Free Beacon:
The Trump administration tapped Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to serve as the acting assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for partnership and engagement.
Clarke, a tough-talking, conservative firebrand recognized by his penchant for cowboy hats, announced the appointment during an interview with a local Wisconsin radio station Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m both honored and humbled to be a appointed to this position by [DHS Sec. John Kelly], working for the Trump administration in this position,” Clarke told WISN Milwaukee.
Clarke will begin in the position in June.
Clarke, a Trump loyalist who served as a surrogate during the campaign, was one of three black speakers who endorsed President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. He is a vocal proponent of gun rights with close ties to the National Rifle Association.
Update:
Maybe not.
Via Daily Caller:
The Department of Homeland Security’s official twitter account cast doubt Wednesday on reports that Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke will join the Trump administration as an assistant secretary.
Clarke announced his selection in a Wisconsin radio interview Wednesday, saying he was being appointed an Assistant Secretary within the Office of Partnership and Engagement.