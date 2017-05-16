Good to see a company do something like this without having to be berated by the public for it.

Via Daily Caller:

Goya Foods recently ended its long-time sponsorship of the New York Puerto Rican Day Parade after parade organizers decided to honor FALN terrorist Oscar López Rivera. Goya is the largest Latino food company in the United States and has had a relationship with the parade for 60 years.

“This decision was a result of an aggressive social media campaign against our company and excellent products, giving us the reason that we were sponsoring a terrorist and member of the FALN [Armed Forces of National Liberation], whose name is Oscar López,” a statement from Goya Foods to El Diario read.

A statement from parade organizers in response to the termination said, “We are very disappointed at Goya for pulling out of our Parade via a phone call and with no rationale other than ‘it was a business decision.’ We have learned more through the press, since we have not yet received any official notification, in writing.”

