Ryan surprisingly sticking up for Trump, at least for now…

Via Townhall:

House Speaker Paul Ryan is remaining skeptical about the memo reportedly written by former FBI Director James Comey, who claims President Trump asked him to relax investigations into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“We need the facts,” Ryan told members of the press Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill. “It is obvious there are some people out there who want to harm the president.”

Before “rushing to judgment” about the merits of the memo, Ryan continued, they need to “follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

