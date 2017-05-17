Not Obama.

Via Free Beacon:

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday that it is sanctioning several entities in connection with Iran’s ballistic missile program, which the U.S. intelligence community estimates could be used to carry nuclear weapons over great distances, according to an announcement by the Treasury Department.

New sanctions will be leveled on two senior Iranian defense officials, including one who “facilitated the sale of explosives and provided other support to Syria and the director of the organization responsible for Iran’s solid-fueled ballistic missile program,” according to an announcement by the Trump administration.

Keep reading…