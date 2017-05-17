Conservatives will be hounded off university campuses, but this woman who has connections to terrorists will be welcomed.

Via Free Beacon:

Holocaust survivors have asked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to intervene and stop a publicly funded state school from allowing pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour to be the commencement speaker in June.

The City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health (CUNY) invited Sarsour as the commencement speaker for the 2017 graduates on June 1st, according to Yeshiva World News.

The 100 Holocaust survivors of Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, the Riga Ghetto and Theresienstadt pled with the Gov. Cuomo in a signed letter about the “frightening reality that we hoped we would never see again.”

