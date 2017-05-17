Students, if you don’t like how you’re money is being spent, well, too bad…

Via Free Beacon:

The University of California, Berkeley announced that it would charge millions in student fees to construct a “gender-inclusive locker room,” in a move described as “reducing the barriers to wellness for often marginalized student and campus communities including trans and non-gender binary students.”

The 4,500 square-foot locker room, located in Berkeley’s Recreational Sports Facility (RSF), will include private changing rooms, showers, lockers, and bathroom stalls. Berkeley will fund the project to the tune of about $2.7 million of student fees and is expected to open the facility in 2018, according to the Daily Californian.

A university administrative committee approved the project in April, allocating funds from a student fee that was created in 2015 to address mental health and help minority students.

Keep reading…