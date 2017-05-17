Finally freeing ICE to do their job.

Via Free Beacon:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has arrested more than 400 individuals per day since President Trump signed executive orders calling for tougher immigration policies.

Between Jan. 22 and April 29, the immigration enforcement agency arrested 41,318 individuals on civil immigration charges, 75 percent of whom were convicted criminals, after Trump signed immigration-related executive orders in January. That number represents a 37.6 percent increase from the same period in 2016.

“These statistics reflect President Trump’s commitment to enforce our immigration laws fairly and across the board,” ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said in a statement. “ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens.”

