This from one of the biggest ‘bulls—-ers’ ever. And he’s not interfering or commenting on Trump’s presidency? Really, then who is behind those OFA protesters?

Via The Hill:

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told friends shortly after Election Day he thinks President Trump is a “bullshitter.”

“He’s nothing but a bullshitter,” Obama told two friends in November, according to People.

Obama was reportedly describing an election night phone call with Trump in which the new president talked about his “respect” for Obama. Trump for years questioned Obama’s birthplace and frequently accused him of intentionally working to hurt the U.S., including calling him the “founder” of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

