It isn’t ever about actually looking at facts or truth, it’s always about trying anything to see if they can get rid of Trump.

Via The Hill:

House Democrats are trying to force a vote on a bill that would establish an independent commission to probe Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), would launch an outside investigation into Russia’s election interference. Modeled after the 9/11 Commission, the panel would consist of a bipartisan group made up of outside experts with a dedicated full-time staff.

Cummings pinned the move on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), citing “deep concerns that the continued failure of House Republicans to take action will cause significant damage to the faith the American people have in the integrity of our committees in the House of Representatives.”

