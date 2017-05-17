And that’s how they deal with protests in Turkey. It’s fortunate that no one was shot as the Turkish bodyguards were clearly packing.

Via Fox News:

A brawl outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., was captured on video Tuesday — as witnesses claimed that members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail attacked protesters.

Two people were arrested after the incident: one for aggravated assault and one for assault on a police officer. At least nine people were hurt.

Witnesses told The Guardian that the brawl erupted when the Turkish president’s security attacked protesters carrying the flag of the Kurdish PYD party outside the embassy, hours after Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House.

Video footage posted on social media showed some protesters bloodied as others were being beaten on the ground.

Metropolitan police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the altercation broke out between two groups. He did not provide information on what led up to the fight.

Paramedics rushed at least two of the injured to the hospital. Ambulances and dozens of police cars remained at the scene after the skirmish.

