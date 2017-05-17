Awww….

Via Daily Mail:

This is the adorable moment a mother panda comforts her newborn baby on her stomach in China.

Video footage shows the baby panda sleeping on her mother’s stomach while his mother takes care of him.

The video was posted by People’s Daily Online to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14.

The minute-long clip shows the mother giant panda hugging her baby close when it was about to fall off her stomach.

The mother then licks the baby panda to send it to sleep.

The pandas are believed to be living in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, south-west China.

