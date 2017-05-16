But in the effort to attack Trump, what does that matter that they endangered the person/s?

Major media reports may have jeopardized the safety of a key intelligence asset more than President Donald Trump’s revelations to Russian officials, a former intelligence official told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Media reports, not the president, outed to the general public the source, nature, and existence of intelligence related to an Islamic State plot and U.S. national security.

Events took shape after the Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared the details of an ISIS terror plot with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting last week. Anonymous officials expressed concern that the president leaked “highly-classified information” sensitively obtained from an unidentified ally. The Post, relying on information leaked by officials, introduced that Trump either intentionally or unintentionally revealed the nature of the plot, as well as the name of the town where the plot originated, surmising that he potentially endangered an intelligence asset.

