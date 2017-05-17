Lack of missing planes for CNN to report on.

Via Washington Examiner:

There’s an understanding in the news business that any story — pro or con — about President Trump grabs eyeballs, but CNN has taken it to a new level.

A new Media Research Center survey of a full day of CNN coverage found that 92 percent of the news time was spent on Trump stories.

And the angle: CNN featured 96 critics and just seven supporters.

MRC analysts reviewed a day of coverage on Friday, starting with the 4 a.m. Early Start and continuing through the 11 p.m. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, a total of 20 hours of material.

“After excluding commercials, teases and promos, our analysts found 13 hours, 27 minutes of actual news coverage, an average of just over 40 minutes per hour. Of that, a whopping 92 percent (12 hours, 19 minutes) was devoted to the Trump presidency, with a mere 68 minutes — a little more than three minutes per hour — devoted to all of the other news of the day,” said the report.

