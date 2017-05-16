War on cops.

Via Washington Examiner:

The killings of police have surged 39 percent this year, a tragedy that President Trump is expected to address Monday when he draws attention to National Police Week.

The National law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said Monday that 50 police have been killed this year. In 2016 at this time, the number was 36.

The most, 22, were traffic related. The second highest reason was gun shootings, at 16.

The weeklong memorial to fallen officers kicked off this past weekend with a peaceful candlelight vigil at the Capitol.

Keep reading…