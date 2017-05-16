Via The Blaze:

Actor and comedian Tim Allen said Tuesday that he was “blindsided” by the controversial cancellation of his popular ABC sitcom, “Last Man Standing.”

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen tweeted.

The network announced the show’s cancellation last week, shutting down production on the sitcom after six seasons.

The cancellation came as a shock to many — not just Allen — as “Last Man Standing” was ABC’s Friday night anchor show and boosted viewership of programming following its weekly airing.

In addition to the show’s success, it was one of the few primetime shows that took a more conservative stance.

