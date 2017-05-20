One person on Facebook complained and all hell broke loose.

Via KRTV:

A float at the Vigilante Parade last week in Helena is being reviewed after concerns arose that it portrayed Native Americans through negative stereotypes.

The float depicting buffalo jumping is being criticized by Helena resident Meg Singer, a member of the Navajo Nation.

In a Facebook post that has garnered thousands of views, Singer denounced the float as redface.

“I saw non-natives students dressed up as Native Americans and my first thought was, ‘Well, that’s clearly the definition of redface,’” Singer said.

Redface is usually based on stereotypes that aren’t true, Singer said.

Parade regulations made by Helena Public Schools say all Native American representations must be “well researched and historically accurate” and advise against the use of painted faces, dancing or drumming, or inappropriate costumes.

Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent for HPS, says the float received the district’s seal of approval.

