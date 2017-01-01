No.

Via The Eagle:

The day after his May 7 signing of Senate Bill 4 on Facebook Live, Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News the bill’s purpose is to crack down on sanctuary cities’ protection of undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, not all undocumented residents living in the Lone Star State.

“If you are here, regardless of what your status, and you have not committed a crime that makes you subject to an ICE detainer, you have no problems whatsoever,” Abbott said.

But Felipe Hinojosa, associate professor and the director of undergraduate studies in the department of history at Texas A&M University, said he was dubious that only undocumented immigrants will be affected by the bill because “that’s not what history has taught us.”

In the 1920s and 1930s, during the economically turbulent years of the Great Depression, between 1 and 2 million people living in the U.S. were deported to Mexico. Of those deported, an estimated 60 percent were American citizens of Mexican descent, swept up and deported without regard for their citizenship status. Many Americans across the country, unemployed and poor, blamed those of Mexican descent — many of whom were Americans themselves — for the country’s economic catastrophe and the lack of jobs and livable wages without regard for their citizenship status.

“White privilege and white racism and systemic and institutional bias rarely takes the time to consider who is here legally and who is not,” said Hinojosa, adding that “citizens and noncitizens alike” are at risk during times of xenophobia and mass deportation resulting from white supremacy and economic insecurity.