Terry is going to do what he thinks is best whether you like it or not.

Via The Hill:

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) signed an executive order on Tuesday directing regulators to formulate rules cracking down on electricity sector carbon emissions.

The order requires the state officials to convene a working group on carbon emissions and issue a report by the end of the year on potential regulations to limit power plant greenhouse gases.

Any final regulation, according to the order, should be “trading ready” in case the state decides to enter a regional carbon pollution trading program in the future.

In a statement, McAuliffe said the rule is meant to fill the gap left by President Trump’s effort to pull back federal environmental regulations. Trump signed an executive order in March directing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reconsider and likely repeal an Obama administration rule on power sector emissions.

“The threat of climate change is real, and we have a shared responsibility to confront it,” McAuliffe said.

“Once approved, this regulation will reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the commonwealth’s power plants and give rise to the next generation of energy jobs. As the federal government abdicates its role on this important issue, it is critical for states to fill the void.”

