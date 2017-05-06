No, not racist at all.

After black student activists issued a demand list to American University in response to the racist-banana incident two weeks ago, the administration agreed to three demands.

One of them is a ban on whites using a new “student lounge” for the rest of the spring semester.

The Bridge Cafe only opened six weeks ago, and it won’t be serving coffee and food until the fall semester, The Eagle reported April 3. It was intended as “a community space that student organizations can use however they would like,” with open mic nights, slam poetry and “other student initiated programming,” according to Darcy Frailey, associate director for facilities and event services.

The activists said they would take over the space as their own “sanctuary,” and Provost Scott Bass put the university’s imprimatur on the threat, according to The Blackprint, a publication of the university’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

