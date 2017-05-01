Finally someone who will do something about Assad.

Via The Hill:

The Treasury Department on Tuesday targeted five Syrian individuals and five firms with ties to the country’s president, Bashar Assad, blocking them from the United States financial system.

The new sanctions come one day after U.S. officials confirmed Assad’s regime executed and cremated thousands of political prisoners outside of Damascus.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted several Syrians close to Assad and various businesses and firms they use to fund his regime and help it evade financial sanctions.

“The Syrian government’s relentless attacks on civilians have continued unabated,” OFAC Director John E. Smith said. “As long as the Syrian government continues its campaign of brutal violence against its own people, Treasury will continue targeting the finances of anyone enabling Assad, and will continue intensifying pressure on Assad’s regime in support of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Syria.”

Keep reading…