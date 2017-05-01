Believe it or not people pay to attend this school.

Via Heat Street:

In the latest installment of college kids sad attempts at provocation, the Daily Californian‘s “Hard & Soft” podcast has released an episode solely featuring the noises of students at the University of California at Berkeley having sex and masturbating.

Entitled “Surprise Porn!” the episode begins with a woman named Ashley speaking softly and introducing the “little treat put together.” For the next five minutes, listeners are given a show featuring various moans, vibrator hums, and other sounds that someone not exposed to Berkeley’s sexual enlightenment might have problems identifying.

The Daily Cal is known for its provocative coverage of campus sex life. In October of last year, paper columnist Chris Cox derided the gay hookup app “Grindr” as a perpetuator of “bedside racism.”

